عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT


10/6/2024 8:10:04 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- KUNA launches news app., and observatory for verifying news and responding to rumors.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation forces continue attacking Lebanon, killing at least eight more people and wounding dozens of others.

TEHRAN - Iran's Civil Aviation Authority announces cancellation of all flights from the country's airports until Monday morning.

NEW DELHI -- At least 10 people die in landslides and flashfloods that hit South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya state, east India.

NEW DELHI -- At least eight people perish and 200,000 others are affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Bangladesh. (end) gb

MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751248


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search