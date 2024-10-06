Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/6/2024 8:10:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- KUNA launches news app., and observatory for verifying news and responding to rumors.
BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation forces continue attacking Lebanon, killing at least eight more people and wounding dozens of others.
TEHRAN - Iran's Civil Aviation Authority announces cancellation of all flights from the country's airports until Monday morning.
NEW DELHI -- At least 10 people die in landslides and flashfloods that hit South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya state, east India.
NEW DELHI -- At least eight people perish and 200,000 others are affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Bangladesh. (end) gb
MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.