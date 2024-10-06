Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- KUNA launches news app., and observatory for verifying news and responding to rumors.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli forces continue attacking Lebanon, killing at least eight more people and wounding dozens of others.

TEHRAN - Iran's Civil Authority announces cancellation of all flights from the country's airports until Monday morning.

NEW DELHI -- At least 10 people die in landslides and flashfloods that hit South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya state, east India.

NEW DELHI -- At least eight people perish and 200,000 others are affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Bangladesh. (end) gb