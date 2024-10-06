Routes World '24 Conf. Kicks Off In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The 29th Routes World 2024 program began on Sunday at the Bahrain International and Centre (BIECC), with the participation of over 700 companies from the aviation, airport, and logistics sectors.

Bahrain's of and Telecommunications Mohammad Al-Kaabi expressed pride in hosting the Routes World 2024 event for the first time in the region, which reflects Bahrain's growing reputation as a leading logistical hub.

The minister highlighted Bahrain's ambitions to strengthen its role as a key player in the exhibition tourism industry and to showcase the country as a global tourism destination, while reinforcing its status as a leading global center in the aviation and logistics sectors.

He emphasized the importance of promoting Bahrain's strategic geographic location, its advanced aviation infrastructure, and its competitive business environment, all of which align with the goal of connecting the kingdom to 100 air destinations by 2026.

During his opening speech, Minister Al-Kaabi pointed out the significance of this event as a vital platform for discussions on shaping the future of the global aviation industry, enhancing air connectivity, and building on the successes of previous conference editions.

On her part, Minister of Tourism, Fatima Al-Sairafi described the hosting of the 29th Routes World conference and exhibition as a strategic step towards achieving the goals of Bahrain's Tourism Strategy 2022-2026.

Al-Sairafi also stressed Bahrain's ongoing efforts to establish itself as a premier destination for conferences and exhibitions, with the BIECC, one of the most modern facilities in the Middle East, providing comprehensive services and amenities for hosting global events.

She added that the tourism sector continues to work towards enhancing Bahrain's reputation as a leading tourism destination by providing an ideal environment to host more international events, in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, Mohammad Al-Binfalah, remarked that Routes World 2024 represents a significant moment for Bahrain's aviation, tourism, and logistics sectors, aligning with the country's vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for air connectivity and economic growth.

Al-Binfalah noted that Routes World 2024 offers a platform to showcase Bahrain's vision for the future of global air connectivity, highlighting the kingdom's attractiveness as a destination for airlines and travelers alike, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, and open business environment.

The event, one of the largest in the aviation industry, brings together more than 2,300 global aviation leaders, representing 230 airlines and 530 airports from around the world.

The first day featured discussion sessions involving key industry leaders, focusing on the rapid growth in the Gulf region. (end)

