Women’S T20 WC: Too Soon To Say Anything, Medics Are Looking At It, Says Smriti On Harmanpreet’S Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 6 (IANS) During India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, captain Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt on 29 after losing her balance and injuring her neck just before the game ended leaving many worried.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who stood in for Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony, said the medical team is looking into the Indian skipper's neck injury.“Too soon to say anything, the medics are looking at it. Hopefully she is alright,” said Smriti.

After restricting Pakistan to 105/8, thanks to Arundhati Reddy's career-best spell of 3-19, India were expected to complete the chase in a jiffy, with an eye to boost their net run rate, which took a severe hit due to the 58-run defeat to New Zealand.

But with Pakistan being disciplined with their bowling, India could amass only 25/1 in power-play and never showed urgency to take risks for finishing the chase quickly. Shafali Verma (32), Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and Harmanpreet Kaur (29) ensured India's chase, which saw only four boundaries being hit, was completed with seven balls to spare.

Smriti admitted India could have been better in the way they approached the chase, with their net run rate now at -1.217.“We have been very disciplined, followed the plans. In the field we were very good. Better start with the bat would have been good, but we will take this win.”

“We did think about it (boosting the net run rate), but me and Shafali could not time the ball. So we didn't want to get to a place where we were chasing the game, but NRR is surely in our heads. This game will give us some momentum and hopefully we can keep going in this tournament.”

Arundhati, who got the Player of the Match award, said her aim was to bowl at the stumps consistently.“I've been bowling with the new ball, and had to be prepared for the powerplay. We had a good powerplay, Renuka too bowled very well. I have worked a lot on my T20 bowling, in all stages of the game.”

“I'll be working even harder now. It was a day game and it was pretty hot, but we are used to this weather. I just wanted to hit the stumps more, use my variations and slower ones. That has been working for me.”

Fatima Sana, Pakistan's captain, conceded the side weren't at their best with the bat.“Weren't up to the mark with batting. We were at least 10-15 runs short. Hopefully, next match we can do well. I enjoyed playing against the Indians, enjoyed my time here.”