Polling stations in Tunisia open as presidential election starts

(MENAFN) Polling stations across Tunisia opened on Sunday as the country holds its presidential elections, with taking place in all 24 provinces. Tunisia's Independent High Authority for announced that the election process began at 8:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and will conclude by 6:00 p.m. (1700 GMT). Voters are casting their ballots in a total of 5,013 voting centers and 9,669 polling stations spread throughout the country.



This year, 9,753,217 Tunisian citizens are eligible to vote in the presidential race, which sees three main candidates vying for the top office. Incumbent President Kais Saied is seeking a second five-year term. He faces competition from Zouhair Maghzaoui, the secretary-general of the People's Movement party, and Ayachi Zammel, the secretary-general of the Azimoun Movement, who is currently in detention for alleged irregularities related to the election. Despite this, Zammel remains a candidate in the race.



The election results are expected to be closely watched, with the final official results slated for announcement by November 9 at the latest. Tunisia has been holding presidential elections every five years, in line with the country’s post-revolution democratic framework established following the 2011 Arab Spring.



This election comes at a critical time for Tunisia, as the country faces economic challenges and political tensions. The outcome will determine the leadership direction for the next five years, with voters hoping for stability and progress amid the country’s ongoing transition.

