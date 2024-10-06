(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Corinthians club squandered a crucial opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone in the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday, Timão drew 2-2 with Internacional at Neo Química Arena in the 29th round of the tournament.



Yuri Alberto scored both goals for the home team, showcasing his offensive prowess. For the visitors, Bernabei and Ricardo Mathias found the back of the net, with Mathias equalizing in stoppage time.



The draw leaves Corinthians in 18th place with 29 points, just one point behind Fluminense, the first team outside the relegation zone. Fluminense still has a game in hand, adding pressure to Corinthians' situation.



Internacional, undefeated in their last nine matches, sits comfortably in sixth place with 46 points. The result maintains their strong position in the league standings.







The Brazilian Serie A will now pause for the FIFA international break. Corinthians will return to action on October 17th, hosting Athletico-PR for the 30th round. Internacional faces local rivals Grêmio on Saturday at Beira-Rio stadium.



The match began with Corinthians eager to secure a win and improve their league standing. Just two minutes into the game, Yuri Alberto capitalized on a Memphis Depay assist to open the scoring.

Corinthians Misses Chance to Escape Relegation Zone in Dramatic Draw with Internacional

Internacional quickly responded, with Bernabei equalizing at the 17-minute mark. His long-range shot deflected off Gustavo Henrique, looping over the goalkeeper and into the net.



The second half saw Corinthians regain the lead through a Yuri Alberto penalty in the 70th minute. The striker confidently converted the spot-kick, giving his team a 2-1 advantage.



However, Internacional refused to concede defeat. In the dying moments of the match, Ricardo Mathias tapped in a low cross from Alan Patrick, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.



This result leaves Corinthians in a precarious position, still fighting to avoid relegation. The team must regroup during the international break and prepare for crucial upcoming matches to secure their place in Brazil's top football division.

MENAFN06102024007421016031ID1108750289