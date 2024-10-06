Danish retail store Flying Tiger Copenhagen launches initial store in Turkiye’s Istanbul

(MENAFN) The Danish variety store chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen has officially launched its first store in Türkiye, located at the Kanyon Shopping Mall in Istanbul. This marks the brand's entry into the Turkish market, where it aims to introduce its unique range of products, which includes home decor, kitchenware, toys, and stationery. Known for its quirky designs and affordable prices, Flying Tiger is focused on appealing to a wide demographic, offering creative and cost-effective solutions for Turkish consumers.



With plans to expand aggressively, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has announced its intention to open 10 stores in Türkiye by the end of 2024. These new locations will span across major cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Bursa. The company has a long-term vision of establishing over 100 stores throughout the country, positioning itself as a significant player in the Turkish retail landscape.



Martin Jermiin, the CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, emphasized Türkiye's strategic importance to the company's overall growth trajectory. He explained that the brand's global growth strategy is anchored in a robust European presence, with nearly 1,000 stores, and that the next five years will see an additional 1,000 stores opened in various growth markets. Türkiye is expected to play a pivotal role in this expansion, potentially becoming the largest growth market for Flying Tiger outside of Europe.



Jermiin also noted that the brand's identity resonates well with Türkiye's vibrant and youthful market. He expressed enthusiasm for entering a market that aligns with Flying Tiger’s quirky and fun Scandinavian design ethos, stating, "We’re very happy to be here. Türkiye is an energetic, young market, which fits perfectly with who we are as a brand." The company is hopeful that Turkish consumers will appreciate and embrace its unique offerings.

