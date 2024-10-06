Kiren Rijiju Attacks Congress For 'Humiliating', 'Neglecting' Babasaheb

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Oct 6 (IANS) Union of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has launched a blistering attack on Congress, saying that those who "humiliated" and "neglected" Architect of the B. R. Ambedkar must not dare to insult him.

Addressing people at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur where Babasaheb embraced Buddhism, the Union Minister said: "I appeal to all the people of the community not to side with the which neglected Babasaheb."

Everyone must know that Babasaheb, the country's first Law Minister, tendered his resignation to then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, saying that he could not work as Minister with him, Rijiju said on Saturday.

He claimed that wherever Babasaheb contested the election, Nehru and the Congress brigade tried to defeat him.

Rijiju said the Congress launched the "fake" narrative that if voted to power again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would "change" the Constitution.

Attacking the Congress for its "fake" campaign 'Save the Constitution', Rijiju, who is also the Minority Affairs Minister, said: "The Congress changed the Constitution with the 42nd Amendment, killed democracy by imposing Emergency in 1975 and insulted Babasaheb."

While Congress neglected Babasaheb, in 1990 when Vishwanath Pratap Singh's government was formed with the BJP's support, Babasaheb was given Bharat Ratna posthumously, Rijiju said.

"When Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, five religious places were announced in Babasaheb's name. His birthplace in Mau in MP is being developed, the place in London where he stayed and studied law was bought and transformed into a museum Shiksha Bhoomi, in New Delhi, where he attained Mahaparinirvana, that house is developed as Mahaparinirvana Bhoomi and people are being invited to visit the place to know about his ideology and principles, in Mumbai Chaitya Bhumi is being developed," he said.

The Union Minister also mentioned that India's prestige grew globally after PM Modi took over the reins of the country.

He appealed to people to contribute to Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.