Sharjah: Heavyweights Australia, England Off To World Cup Winning Starts

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:22 AM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:24 AM

Defending champions Australia and fellow heavyweights England enjoyed winning starts at the Women's T20 on Saturday, shrugging off the crushing heat and humidity of Sharjah.

Australia began their title defence with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka before England saw off Bangladesh by 21 runs.

Megan Schutt equalled the highest wickets for a bowler in Women's T20 World Cup history when the pace bowler returned figures of 3-12 to move level with former South African quick Shabnim Ismail on 43 wickets.

Schutt's efforts kept Sri Lanka down to 93-7, a total the Australian batters overhauled with 34 balls to spare after losing four wickets.

Opener Beth Mooney, player of the tournament in the 2023 edition, hit an unbeaten 43, taking regular drink breaks to beat the heat.

"In the heat it was tough," player of the match Schutt said.

"I think 'Moons' lost about 16 kilos out there. I think we've finally acclimatised because I didn't feel like I would die today. We've played in hot conditions before. It is what it is, got to suck up and get on with it."

Sri Lanka slumped to their second loss in the tournament and are still looking for their first victory against Australia in women's T20 matches.

"We are struggling on these tracks with low turn and bounce," said Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

"Our first four batters struggled and that cost us. I hope we will improve in our next game (against India on Wednesday) and our girls will perform well in Dubai."

Australia, playing their first match since the retirement of four-time winning captain Meg Lanning, remain favourites for a seventh title in the tournament.

Meanwhile, spinners Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean took two wickets each as England defeated Bangladesh.

England's strategy to play four spinners paid dividends as the 2009 champions restricted Bangladesh to 97-7 to defend their lowest total in T20 World Cups.

England had made 118-7, riding on a 40-ball 41 by opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge who was voted player of the match.

Middle-order batter Sobhana Mostary played a lone hand for Bangladesh, making 44 off 48 balls, including a huge six off Dean over deep square leg.

The result was a disappointment for Bangladesh, who beat Scotland in the tournament opener on Thursday for their first T20 World Cup win in a decade.

"We missed a good opportunity to beat a good side. Our bowlers did a good job but our batters disappointed," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana.

England skipper Heather Knight said: "It was tough out there, conditions were tough for batting and boundary-hitting. Wyatt-Hodge and (Maia) Bouchier did well."

On Sunday, India and Pakistan clash in the standout tie of the tournament so far before Scotland and West Indies, both winless, meet with the two games taking place in Dubai.

