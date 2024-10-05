Ghee Supplied For Tirupati Laddus Not Made At TN Dairy, Reveals Document

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirupati, Oct 5 (IANS) Eight tankers of alleged adulterated ghee which arrived at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in June and July this year for making laddu prasadam had not originated from the Tamil Nadu-based dairy, which was given the contract for supply, reveals a confidential document.

Records of the Commercial Taxes Department of Andhra Pradesh show that all eight trucks received from A.R. Dairy Food Private Limited, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu did not originate in their dairy.

Based on e-invoices, e-way bills and tanker documents, the department found that all eight originated from Vaishnavi Dairy Speciality Private Limited, Tirupati, and travelled to Dindigul and then round-tripped to TTD. This was a violation of tender conditions as trading of ghee was not allowed.

The e-invoices indicate that the same vehicles from Vaishnavi to AR Diary were diverted to TTD.

The documents show that even Vaishnavi Dairy did not make this ghee. It was further procured from Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited in Uttarakhand. Bhole Baba and Vaishnavi allegedly share the same directors.

According to the document, Bhole Baba sold all eight trucks of ghee to Vaishnavi at Rs 412 and 403 per kg. Vaishnavi allegedly adulterated the ghee and supplied it to A.R. Dairy at Rs 318.57 per kg. A.R. Dairy supplied the same ghee to TTD at Rs 319 per kg.

On a request by the TTD, the Commercial Taxes Department verified the facts relating to the supply of ghee by A.R. Dairy following allegations that it contained animal fat.

After the tests of the samples collected from four tankers revealed the presence of animal fat, the TTD sent back the tankers and issued a show-cause notice to AR Dairy for blacklisting the company.

The Commercial Taxes Department informed TTD that out of eight transactions with five vehicles referred, all the vehicles originated from Vaishnavi Dairy Speciality Pvt Ltd, Penubaka village, Penamalur Mandal, Tirupati district. Four vehicles with five trips having Tamil Nadu registration numbers moved to Dindigul for delivery to A.R. Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd, Dindigul and from Dindigul to Tirupati.

The remaining one vehicle effected the delivery of ghee 3 times directly to TTD without any movement from Penubaka to Dindigul and Dindigul to Tirupati.

The verification of inward supply of Vaishnavi Dairy shows that it procured 19,500 kgs of ghee at Rs 412 per kg, 29,000 kgs at Rs 403 and 1,58,500 kgs at Rs 313.60 during June 2024 from Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt. It procured 64,000 kgs at Rs 403 per kg and 19,500 kgs at Rs 412 in July 2024 from the same company.

Analysis of documents related to the outward supply of ghee by Vaishnavi Dairy made to A.R. Dairy shows a supply of 16,700 kgs at Rs 315 per kg, 34,265 kgs at Rs 316.60 per kg during June 2024 and 16,730 kgs at Rs 334.39 and 69,500 kgs at Rs 316.60 during July 2024. The weighted average comes to Rs 318.57.