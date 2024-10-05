عربي


One Civilian Wounded As Invaders Shell Stanislav In Kherson Region

10/5/2024 8:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region with artillery, wounding a 71-year-old woman.

The region's military administration reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian military fired artillery at Stanislav. The shelling wounded a 71-year-old woman. She suffered a concussion, blast and head injuries," the post said.

Doctors provided medical care to the victim at the scene. The woman refused hospitalization.

UkrinForm

