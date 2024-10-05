One Civilian Wounded As Invaders Shell Stanislav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region with artillery, wounding a 71-year-old woman.

"The Russian military fired artillery at Stanislav. The shelling wounded a 71-year-old woman. She suffered a concussion, blast and head injuries," the post said.

Doctors provided medical care to the victim at the scene. The woman refused hospitalization.