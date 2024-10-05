Bihar: Sanjay Jha Is Confident Of Winning 220 Seats In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday expressed confidence about the National Alliance's (NDA) chances in the upcoming Bihar Assembly in 2025.

Speaking at a party's state executive committee meeting in Patna, Jha has predicted that the NDA would secure 220 Assembly seats.

"During the 2010 Assembly elections, the NDA won 206 seats, falling short by only six or seven seats of their target. In 2025, we believe they will surpass this, winning 220 seats, largely due to the development efforts carried out in Bihar under Chief Nitish Kumar's leadership," the JD(U) leader said.

He also touched upon the issue of Bihar's demand for special status, a longstanding issue championed by CM Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar has persistently advocated for either special status or a special package for Bihar. A huge support Bihar has received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and the Union government for ongoing development projects and we hope that this support would continue, for the further progress of the state," Jha said.

The JD(U) Working President addressed the ongoing flood crisis in Bihar, emphasising that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is actively engaged in relief efforts.

He mentioned that a significant part of Bihar is affected by floods, and the Chief Minister has been visiting the affected areas daily to monitor the situation on the ground and offered support.

Reacting to the demand of a JD(U) leader to award Nitish Kumar the Bharat Ratna, Jha responded affirmatively.

"If Nitish Kumar would receive the Bharat Ratna, it would be "wholeheartedly welcomed," he said.

This response suggests that while the JD(U) leadership remains focused on addressing the state's current challenges, they would view such an honour for their top leader as a significant recognition of his contribution towards Bihar's development.

JD(U)'s state executive committee meeting was held in Patna on Saturday and was attended by top party leaders, including CM Nitish Kumar, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, party's National Vice-President Basistha Narain Singh, party's National General Secretary Manish Verma, and State party President Umesh Kushwaha.

Nitish Kumar, who also holds the position of JD(U) National President, has recently reconstituted a 118-member state executive committee to strengthen the party.