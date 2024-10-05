Joint Russo-Afghan Energy Projects On The Cards

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Moscow says it will hammer out joint projects with Kabul, signaling burgeoning relations between the two sides.

The Foreign in Moscow made the announcement after a meeting between Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov and his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

On Friday, the top Russian and Afghan diplomats met on the sidelines of the sixth round of the Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan.

In a statement, cited by TASS, the ministry said the parties stressed mutual interest of Russia and Afghanistan in maintaining political links and boosting mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

It placed a special emphasis on working out joint projects in the energy and agricultural sectors.

The two sides discussed an amicable Afghan settlement and cooperation between Moscow and Kabul.

The parties stressed the key role of regional negotiating mechanisms on Afghanistan, primarily the Moscow format.

The called dictates from external forces on Afghanistan's internal development counterproductive.

In his speech at the meeting, Lavrov called for vigilance in relation to attempts by the US and its allies to control Afghan peace efforts, including by using UN's authority.

“We strongly believe that by coordinating with each other, regional mechanisms can achieve the most significant results,” Lavrov commented.

PAN Monitor/mud

Views: 1