Africa CDC Donates Equipment To Boost Mpox Immunisation In South Sudan

(MENAFN- IANS) Juba, Oct 5 (IANS) The Africa Centers for Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) donated cold chain equipment to South Sudan's of to strengthen the country's vaccine storage capacity and routine immunisation efforts amid the ongoing outbreak of mpox on the continent.

Mazyanga Lucy Liwewe Mazaba, regional director for the Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Center of the Africa CDC, on Friday, said the equipment will help strengthen the immunisation program in the world's youngest country.

The donation includes 65 refrigerators, four voltage stabilisers, three thermometers, and various accessories that will ensure the safe storage and transportation of vaccines to the last mile, Liwewe said during the handover ceremony in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

She also said the donation will enable South Sudan to expand its immunisation coverage to remote areas, adding that these efforts are crucial to strengthening the country's preparedness and response to the ongoing mpox outbreak.

South Sudan remains on alert following an outbreak of mpox viral disease in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo in December 2022.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that is spread through close contact, with symptoms including fever, swelling of the lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.