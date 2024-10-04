People And Nature At The Heart Of Sustainability Strategy At Novotel Cairo Airport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Novotel Cairo Airport

Novotel Cairo Airport is committed toward making a positive impact on the local community through providing donations and supporting local businesses.

- Atta El Dessouky, General ManagerSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe recently awarded Novotel Cairo Airport in Egypt its inaugural certification. Located just minutes away from Cairo International Airport, Novotel Cairo Airport is a 4 star hotel that offers a beautiful balance of convenience and comfort.Atta El Dessouky, General Manager said,“We are very proud to be certified by Green Globe for the first time. People and nature are at the heart of our sustainability strategy.”Novotel Cairo Airport adheres to a sustainability management plan that aims to minimize the hotel's environmental footprint. Measures include the regular monitoring of energy and water consumption on a monthly basis. The property also follows a zero plastic policy and is working toward the complete elimination of single use plastic water bottles. To encourage staff and guests alike to responsibly dispose of waste, coloured segregated recycling bins are strategically located throughout the property in public and back of house areas. Furthermore, the hotel recycles used fluorescent tubes and other bulbs as well as "hard to recycle" products such as electronics, TV's, computers, equipment, cell phones and batteries.Good food is best when it's truly good. From responsible sourcing all the way through to lights out at restaurants each night, the hotel's goals are to protect biodiversity, minimise environmental impacts and reduce food waste. The hotel maintains fair trade partnerships with local farmers and suppliers and supports respectful conditions for their animals.Novotel Cairo Airport is committed toward contributing and making a positive impact on the local community through providing donations and following a procurement policy that supports local businesses. Nutritious meals and retired room linen such as bed sheets, duvets and blankets are donated to the organisation Life Makers to help people in need. In addition, the hotel prefers certified suppliers or suppliers that follow best environmental and social practices. Environmentally friendly products include recycled or non-traditional paper, organic food and sustainably certified wood.Novotel Cairo Airport's CSR initiatives support community activities and donations for children's hospitals and charities. Last year, Green Team members organized a cooking day for disabled children at the hotel. Staff members and the children thoroughly enjoyed the experience of cooking and sharing a meal together.ContactRasha KamalQuality & Guest Experience ManagerNovotel Cairo AirportP.O. Box 8 Cairo Airport 11776Cairo, EgyptEmail:...Tel: +201050624111novotel/NovotelCairoAirport

Bradley Cox

Green Globe

+ +1 310-337-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

People and Nature at the Heart of Sustainability Strategy at Novotel Cairo Airport News Provided By Green Globe Certification October 04, 2024, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact