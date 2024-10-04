40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
10/4/2024 2:06:31 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli Occupation
authorities' stringent military controls on entry to the mosque.
The Friday prayer in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque were reportedly attended by around forty thousand worshipers, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
The occupation forces still strictly prohibit worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays. Thousands of residents of the West bank
governorates are also unable to travel
to Jerusalem to perform prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through their military checkpoints encircling the holy city.
MENAFN04102024000117011021ID1108747425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.