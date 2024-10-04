40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military controls on entry to the mosque.The Friday prayer in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque were reportedly attended by around forty thousand worshipers, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The occupation forces still strictly prohibit worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays. Thousands of residents of the West governorates are also unable to to Jerusalem to perform prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through their military checkpoints encircling the holy city.