Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market To Reach $5.2 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for Aircraft Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) is increasing due to the growing industry, rising air travel, and the need for efficient management systems in aircraft. APUs provide essential functions such as powering aircraft systems during ground operations, improving efficiency, and enhancing overall operational reliability.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market by Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and General Aviation), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, and Rotary Wing), and Product (Battery Power, Electric Ground Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the aircraft auxiliary power unit market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The selection and specifications of the APUs are significantly influenced by the kind and size of the aircraft. The power output, size, and configuration of the APUs are determined by the different aircraft, including commercial airliners, business jets, military aircraft, and regional planes, as well as by their differing operational demands, space limits, and power requirements. Furthermore, the parameters of the APU are mostly determined by the aircraft's operational requirements, which include the mission profile, range, duration, and environmental factors. For example, military aircraft may prioritize lightweight and small APUs for tactical operations, while long-haul commercial aircraft may need larger APUs with higher power output to handle extended flight durations and various systems. In addition, the demand for electrical power and hydraulic pressure in modern aircraft has increased significantly with the proliferation of advanced avionics, entertainment systems, and flight control systems. APUs must be capable of generating sufficient electrical power and hydraulic pressure to support these systems during ground operations and in-flight.

Segment Highlights

By Type

The commercial aircraft segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the aircraft auxiliary power unit market due to largest fleet of aircraft compared to other sectors such as military, business aviation, and general aviation. The sheer number of commercial aircraft, including passenger jets and cargo planes, requires a significant number of APUs to provide auxiliary power for various systems and operations. Commercial airlines prioritize passenger comfort, safety, and satisfaction. APUs play a critical role in ensuring the availability of essential systems, such as air conditioning, lighting, and avionics, to maintain passenger comfort and safety during ground operations, taxiing, and in-flight phases.

By Aircraft Type

The fixed wing segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The fixed wing segment is anticipated to experience growth in the aircraft auxiliary power unit market owing to fixed-wing aircraft serve a wide range of applications, including commercial aviation, military operations, business aviation, regional transportation, and general aviation. The versatility of fixed-wing aircraft requires APUs to provide auxiliary power for various systems and operations across different sectors, contributing to their high market share. Fixed-wing aircraft, particularly commercial airliners, constitute the largest segment within the aviation industry in terms of fleet size, passenger volume, and flight hours. Commercial airlines rely heavily on APUs to provide auxiliary power for ground operations, cabin amenities, and in-flight systems, driving significant demand for APUs in this segment.

By Region



North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

The aerospace industry in North America is characterized by continuous innovation and technological advancements. APUs developed and manufactured in the region benefit from cutting-edge technologies, making them highly competitive in the global market and further solidifying North America's dominance.

Players:



AEGIS Power Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

JSC NPP Aerosila

Motor Sich JSC

PBS Group, a. s.

Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Rolls-Royce plc

Safran Technodinamika (Rostec)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aircraft auxiliary power units market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development



In January 2023, Lufthansa Technik AG, and Air France S.A. inked a long-term deal for the technical support of the APUs for the airline's entire fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft. Lufthansa Technik will provide substantial MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) services for the Honeywell HGT1700 APUs at its Hamburg facility until 2029.

In May 2023, Honeywell and MY Airline signed their first contract for APU maintenance on the airline's fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. As per the terms of the contract, Honeywell would provide APU maintenance services to MY Airline for its 131-9A APUs, to ensure sustained operational uptime, flight safety, and reliability for its fleet of 22 aircraft.

In February 2024, China Southern Airlines and Lufthansa Technik have inked an exclusive eight-year contract, focusing on technical support for the auxiliary power units (APUs) within the Chinese carrier's A350 fleet, totaling 20 aircraft. Under this long-term agreement, Lufthansa Technik will deliver comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for the Honeywell HGT1700 in the company's dedicated APU workshops situated in Hamburg, Germany. January 2021:?Sichuan Airlines has chosen Honeywell's 131-9A auxiliary power units (APUs) for its A320 fleet, marking a significant five-year agreement. Under this deal, Honeywell will supply the 131-9A APU for Sichuan Airline's upcoming 93 new A320 aircraft, set to be operational by 2025.

