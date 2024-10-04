Blue Phoenix Awarded Contract To Accelerate Development Of VA Servicing Data Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Phoenix , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in delivering and program leadership excellence to clients, has been awarded a contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Loan Guaranty Service (LGY) to spearhead the development of VA servicing data standards.

“We are honored to partner with the VA Loan Guaranty Service,” said John Trodden, Managing Partner at Blue Phoenix.“Our team's deep expertise in mortgage standards positions us to deliver a comprehensive solution that will not only streamline VA data operations but also set the stage for industry-wide adoption of a uniform servicing standard.”

The effort aligns with the VA's ongoing modernization initiatives and will create a foundation for an industry-adopted servicing standard. Blue Phoenix's team, comprised of experts with specialized Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) experience, will support VA LGY's broader modernization goals while also accelerating industry-wide adoption of best practices.

Blue Phoenix is dedicated to providing continuous value and supporting LGY's mission to modernize its technology infrastructure. We are excited to partner with the VA in driving modernization efforts and setting new industry benchmarks for loan servicing excellence.

About Blue Phoenix

Blue Phoenix is a technology company specializing in delivering technology and program leadership excellence to federal clients. As a Joint Venture formed in 2023 between Phoenix Oversight Group, LLC (Mentor) and Blue Bay Business Delivery, LLC (Protégé), we deliver unparalleled end-to-end technology and business outcomes. We exist to“serve those who serve,” providing our country's veterans an opportunity to leverage their experience and leadership in the civilian space. The combination of our technology expertise and military fundamentals is the answer the federal sector seeks to the growing demand for IT excellence. Blue Phoenix is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). For more information visit, .



