Platinum-Selling, Award-Winning Jordan Feliz Releases Fourth Studio Album, Everything Good

Jordan Feliz

Album Bolsters Trust in the Goodness of God, Helping Believers Navigate Through Worry, Anxiety, Fear; Hit Single"Praise God For That" Climbs Charts

- Jordan FelizNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RIAA Platinum®-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz is known for his charismatic vocals and signature blend of soulful pop. Whether celebrating the promise that our Savior won't ever let us go or praising God for every good thing in this life, Feliz seamlessly mixes Top 40-sized production across the 11 tracks in his highly anticipated fourth album, Everything Good, releasing today (Oct. 4) from Centricity Music . The recording is available now at digital and streaming outlets everywhere via .Produced by longtime collaborator Colby Wedgeworth (Danny Gokey, Jeremy Camp), as well as Luke Johns (Newsboys, Social Club Misfits), Jeff Sojka (Crowder, NF) and AJ Pruis (Matthew West, Anne Wilson), each track on Everything Good is either a proactive measure or a nugget of truth that is meant to help fellow believers navigate their way through worry and fear, trusting that God is ultimately sovereign.“When we know who's in control, who our provider is and where the good comes from - that's when we start seeing anxiety disappear,” Feliz says.“God has already given us the tools. We just have to be proactive in our relationship with Jesus and put what we know into practice. How we counteract anxiety is what this record is really all about.”The vibey title-cut fleshes out the theme of James 1:17 while the recording's pop-centric and current radio hit“Praise God For That” is anchored in the album's overarching spirit of thankfulness.“I think gratitude changes your perspective, and that change shows the world that Jesus changes everything in your life,” muses Feliz, who wrote the song with Jonathan Gamble and Wedgeworth.The album also features the praise-filled“Joyful Noise,” Feliz's version of the classic hymn“Amazing Grace,” Top 10 radio hit“The King Is Alive ,” always-bet-on-God“Can't Lose,” and“Gallows,” which was written about a friend whose life was transformed in the midst of a long battle with addiction. Each track serves up a timeless lyrical depth previously unprobed on Feliz's earlier albums.“This record is really written for the whole family. It's written for my wife, so she feels supported, and for my kids so they feel like they have a fun song or two to sing along to,” reflects Feliz.“My prayer for this project is that people are able to really dive into it and feel like there are multiple songs on the record written just for them.”The full Everything Good track listing follows:01) Joyful Noise02) The King Is Alive03) Let You Go04) Praise God For That05) Everything Good06) How Sweet The Sound07) Gallows08) Can't Lose09) Armor10) Somebody Loves You11) Love IsTaking his new music and fan favorites on the road, Feliz headlines his 11-state, 16-city Everything Good Tour beginning Oct. 17 and featuring Joseph O'Brien. Then, on Dec. 3, Feliz joins Tauren Wells to co-headline an eight-city tour with special guests Ryan Ellis and Davies. All the tour dates follow:Oct. 17 Gadsden, ALOct. 18 Foley, ALOct. 19 Citronelle, ALOct. 20 De Queen, AROct. 24 Macon, GAOct. 25 Jackson, TNOct. 26 Bedford, INOct. 27 Montgomery, ALNov. 01 Saint Marys, OHNov. 02 Columbiana, OHNov. 03 State College, PANov. 06 Phillipsburg, KSNov. 07 Pueblo, CONov. 08 Omaha, NENov. 09 Orange City, IANov. 10 Hillsboro, KSDec. 03 West Monroe, LADec. 04 Flowood, MSDec. 05 Hixson, TNDec. 06 Clarksville, TNDec. 08 St. Louis, MODec. 10 Silver Spring, MDDec. 11 Williamsport, MDDec. 13 Bethel Park, PAFor all the latest Jordan Feliz album, tour and more news, visit:Spotify:Apple Music:YouTube:Instagram:Facebook:About Jordan Feliz:Known for his charismatic vocals and signature blend of soulful pop, Jordan Feliz has notched the No. 1 radio hits "Witness,”“Glorify,”“Jesus Is Coming Back” and his RIAA Platinum®-certified, 12-week chart-topping smash,“The River,” as well as placed numerous Top 10 singles. The California Native now residing in Nashville has also been nominated for five Dove Awards, taking home the trophy for 2016's“New Artist of the Year.” Along with amassing nearly 500 million lifetime streams and releasing his heartwarming children's book, Beloved, Feliz has headlined tours across the country and shared stages with some of the biggest names in Christian music, including TobyMac, Michael W. Smith, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West and Crowder.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Patrick Mayberry, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit .# # #ATTN Media: For Jordan Feliz photos, cover art and more press materials, go to: .For additional information, music, photos, interviews, etc., contact:

