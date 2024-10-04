Suzano Reduces 2024 Cellulose Production By 4% Due To Market Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Suzano, Brazil's pulp and paper giant, has announced a strategic shift in its cellulose production for 2024. The company plans to reduce output by 4% below its nominal capacity, excluding the Cerrado project.



This decision reflects Suzano's response to the current complex conditions in the cellulose industry. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci, Suzano's Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations, explained the rationale behind this move.



He stated that the reduced volume would not yield adequate returns in the present market environment. Bacci reassured stakeholders that this adjustment would not affect existing customer contracts or supplier relationships.



The Ribas do Rio Pardo Unit, formerly known as the Cerrado Project, remains on track. Suzano expects this facility to produce 900,000 tons of cellulose in 2024, as previously communicated to the market.



This project represents a significant part of Suzano 's long-term growth strategy. Financial analysts have responded positively to Suzano's prudent approach.







JP Morgan maintained its "buy" recommendation for Suzano shares, raising its target price from R$77.50 to R$80.50 for 2025. The bank cited the company's strategic growth initiatives and strong long-term prospects.

Suzano's Strategic Response to Market Dynamics

Suzano's decision contrasts with its competitor Klabin, which received an upgraded status from J Morgan. This divergence highlights the varied strategies companies employ to navigate market fluctuations.



The broader economic context also plays a role. The strengthening US dollar has benefited export-oriented companies like Suzano and Klabin.



Analysts at XP Investments view the current supply constraints as potentially favorable for short-term cellulose prices. Despite the production cut, Suzano's future outlook remains positive.



The Cerrado project is expected to boost capacity and position Suzano as a lower-cost producer. XP Investimentos continues to rank Suzano as its top pick in the cellulose and paper sector, citing attractive valuation and strong market positioning.



Suzano's production adjustment reflects a nuanced approach to market dynamics. By balancing short-term challenges with long-term growth prospects, the company aims to maintain its competitive edge in the global cellulose industry.

