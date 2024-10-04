Chile’S Economic Watchdog Approves América Móvil’S Takeover Of Clarovtr

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's National Economic Prosecutor's Office (FNE) has given the green light to América Móvil's takeover of ClaroVTR. The FNE concluded that the would not significantly reduce competition.



The regulatory body approved the merger in Phase 1, ending the investigation that began last August. This decision allows the Mexican company to acquire Liberty Latin America's stake in ClaroVTR.



América Móvil, linked to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, can now realize its intention to gain full control of ClaroVTR. This merger plan was first announced by both companies in June of this year.



The approval means América Móvil can convert its notes into ClaroVTR shares, resulting in a controlling stake of about 91%. The company will also have the power to appoint the majority of the board members.



Liberty Latin America will retain approximately 9% of the capital after the transaction is completed. This marks the final step in a process that began in October 2022.







At that time, the same competition authority approved the joint venture between the two firms. This initial approval allowed the merger of VTR and Claro Chile, setting the stage for the current development.

Significant Shift in Chile's Telecom Landscape

The FNE's decision represents a significant shift in Chile's telecoms landscape. It allows for the consolidation of major players in the market, potentially impacting service offerings and pricing.



This merger could lead to changes in the competitive dynamics of Chile's telecom sector. Consumers and industry watchers will likely keep a close eye on how this affects service quality and prices.



The approval process considered various factors, including market share, potential efficiencies, and impact on consumers. The FNE's decision suggests these aspects were deemed satisfactory.



As América Móvil moves forward with the takeover, it will face the challenge of integrating two large operations. The success of this integration could shape the future of Chile's telecom market.

MENAFN04102024007421016031ID1108746699