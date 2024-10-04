Tuumio Partners With Storj For Advanced Distributed Cloud Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TuumIO , a pioneering that empowers individuals to access vital services and applications while ensuring their personal data remains secure and private, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Storj , a global leader in distributed cloud object storage and GPUs.Storj's innovative distributed cloud storage architecture is a perfect fit for TuumIO's mission to provide decentralized applications that prioritize data security, privacy, and user control. With over 23,000 points of presence globally, Storj's network is designed to eliminate single points of failure, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and breaches that can plague centralized systems.“As we continue to innovate and grow our platform beyond healthcare, it is imperative that our data management solutions are robust, scalable, and, most importantly, secure,” said Pradeep Goel, CEO of TuumIO.“By leveraging Storj's global, decentralized storage network, TuumIO offers secure and resilient data distribution. This partnership allows TuumIO to rapidly scale its infrastructure, providing cost-efficient, high-performance storage as its user base grows. We are setting a new standard for decentralized infrastructure across industries.”“We are thrilled to be TuumIO's partner of choice for distributed storage,” said Colby Winegar, CRO of Storj.“TuumIO's dedication to data sovereignty and privacy perfectly aligns with our vision of a distributed future where data is secure, sustainable, and globally accessible. Their successful expansion beyond healthcare into other sectors is a testament to the strength of their platform, and we are excited to support them as they continue to scale and evolve. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for secure, distributed cloud infrastructure.”In an online world where centralized data storage continues to face vulnerabilities, TuumIO is transforming the way organizations manage and protect their data. Traditionally, data has been stored in centralized databases, creating single points of failure that are susceptible to breaches, attacks, and unauthorized access. TuumIO addresses these challenges by providing a distributed platform that empowers users to maintain full control over their data. With the integration of Storj's distributed architecture, TuumIO now offers even greater security, scalability, and compliance across a variety of industries.About TuumIOFounded in 2017, TuumIO (formerly Solve) made its mark in the healthcare industry by leveraging blockchain and decentralized applications to redefine the way healthcare services are delivered. The company quickly established itself as a leader in decentralized healthcare networks, working with major global organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Arizona Care Network, Angel Kids Pediatrics, and AON PLC. By integrating innovative technologies and forming partnerships with organizations such as Uber Health, Lyft, Chainlink, and AliveCor, TuumIO has been transforming the delivery and management of healthcare services for millions of patients.TuumIO aims to provide the simplicity and privacy of a small local shop experience in the digital world. Just as you would visit a local store and get what you need without having to provide personal information, TuumIO ensures users can access applications and services without invasive data collection, tracking, or intermediaries. Our mission is to provide the strongest Web3 application infrastructure-secure, scalable, and privacy-focused-that enables developers and enterprises to build decentralized applications while empowering users to maintain control over their data.About StorjStorj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data-sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability, and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj.###Press Contacts:Mariya OzadovskayaCOO and CMO for TuumIO...Jackie Lucas for StorjVice President, Global Communications...+1 978-255-1159

