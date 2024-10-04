Simon® Announces Date For Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Simon ®, a trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced details for its third quarter release and call.



Simon's and operational results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, will be released after the close on November 5, 2024.

The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an webcast on November 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode at simon.

Interested parties can join the call by dialing:



1-877-423-9813 United States participants

1-201-689-8573 Participants outside the United States The conference ID for the call is "13749300."

An audio replay will be available from approximately 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2024 until 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2024.

The replay can be accessed within the United States by dialing 1-844-512-2921.

Callers outside the U.S. can access the replay at 1-412-317-6671.

The replay passcode is "13749300."

The call will also be archived on simon for approximately 90 days.



About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,

NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon

