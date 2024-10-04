Lightbend And Scalac Partner To Enable Enterprises To Leverage The Power Of Akka

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-leading Scala & Akka consultants and Akka's inventor give Scala development teams more resources to bring large-scale, elastic, and resilient applications to quickly

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend , inventors of Akka, today announced a partnership with Scalac , a global consultancy for developer teams focusing on Scala and Akka. Lightbend's cutting-edge solutions for building low-latency, fault-tolerant systems combined with Scalac's expertise in Akka and Scala give enterprise developer teams a powerful joint solution to enable them to create resilient, high-performance applications.



“Our collaboration with Scalac gives our customers an experienced partner they can turn to for help in getting their applications from design to development to production quickly,” said Jonas Bonér, inventor of Akka and Lightbend's co-founder and CTO.“Our joint customers are driven to innovate faster and improve the user experience while reducing cost. For Scala projects, Akka and Scalac are a powerful combination to achieve those goals.”

Akka provides an architecture and DevEx that eliminates the high latency, large footprint, and complexity barriers current cloud applications create for organizations wanting to build highly elastic and resilient multi-cloud applications. Akka enables organizations to streamline their infrastructure and operational burden, reducing infrastructure costs by as much as 85% while simultaneously boosting application resilience.

“Akka serves as a powerful platform for building concurrent, distributed, and fault-tolerant applications,” said Lukas Kuczera, Scalac's CEO.“We've had great success with Akka in customer environments, and we're thrilled to partner more closely with Lightbend to help our customers innovate faster and reduce the cost of delivering great user experiences.”

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is used by many of the world's largest brands as the foundation for their multi-cloud, mission-critical applications. Through Akka, the industry's most powerful distributed application platform, Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems optimized to run on cloud native infrastructure. For more information, visit .

About Scalac

Scala and Akka experts. Scalac has over ten years of experience in accelerating project development, team extension, and team scaling. Whether you're looking to scale your development team, extend its capabilities, or build a whole project from scratch, we offer flexible solutions that integrate seamlessly with your existing setup. We provide in-depth technical audits to assess your system's performance, consultations to guide your strategy, and full end-to-end development support. From design to production, Scalac ensures your project's success.

Editorial Contact

Kimberly Falk

VP of Marketing, Lightbend

+1 415 515 0686

...

Nichols Communications for Lightbend

Jay Nichols

+1 408 772 1551

...