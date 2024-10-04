Ternopil Region Produces Almost 72,000 Tonnes Of Sugar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sugar refineries in the Ternopil region produced almost 72,000 tonnes of sugar.

Volodymyr Stakhiv, director of the region's agricultural development department, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the Ternopil region, sugar refineries processed over 516,600 tonnes of sugar beet, yielding approximately 72,000 tonnes of sugar. For comparison, production levels at this time last year were almost half those achieved this year, with more than 36,000 tonnes of sugar produced,” Stakhiv said.

All fiverefineries operating in Vinnytsia region

Four sugar factories operate in the region - in Chortkiv, Khorostkiv, Koziv and Zbarazh.

“In the current year, farmers have expanded the area under sugar beet cultivation by approximately 1,500 hectares, representing a total of 26,600 hectares. The farms hope to harvest more than 1.5 million tonnes of sugar beet this year,” Stakhiv added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the sugar production season has started in the Ternopil region.