This Week In Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need To See

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024.

"Siete was created ten years ago to make heritage-inspired, Mexican-American food more widely available. Now we're excited to embrace a new era with PepsiCo and bring our inclusive, better-for-you products to more people," said Miguel Garza, CEO and Co-Founder of Siete Foods.After making appearances on McDonald's menus around the world, U.S. fans are now getting their chance to experience this limited time offer starting Oct. 10, at participating locations while supplies last.Launching this holiday, the Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris limited-edition collection embodies Parisian charm and trend-forward fragrances through Bath & Body Works' unparalleled fragrance expertise and innovative product storytelling.Located at 'The Beach' at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), this new location marks Chipotle's first restaurant in theUnited Arab Emirates, with a second location planned to open in the region at theDubaiHills Mall in the coming months."From a meeting room to the pickleball courts, Lily 2 Active is ready for wherever the day takes you. With built-in GPS, 24/7 health monitoring tools and features like women's health tracking, morning report and a meditation activity, these chic smartwatches are made for those who are on the move," said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing.The iconic AeroPress 3-in-1 brewer of exceptionally smooth, full-bodied coffee is reimagined in a stunning, handcrafted design for a premium brewing experience.Bosch's latest product launches see the brand enter two new categories, hand tools and press tools for plumbers, helping a new sector of trade workers with a variety of tasks on the jobsite.Chips Ahoy! brings cookie lovers an offering that is over three times the size of Chips Ahoy! Regular Chewy in an individually wrapped pack, making it the ideal go-to snack for splitting with a friend.The LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open earbuds offer various color options to fit any style, including a new colorway custom designed by Olivia Rodrigo.Johnnie Walker and Netflix announce Johnnie Walker Black Label 'Squid Game' featuring limited edition designs with numbers ranging from 001 to 456, 'Squid Game'-inspired cocktails and experiences.Domino's is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching a deal for 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online Sept. 30-Oct. 6.The nutribullet SmartSenseTM Blender Combo integrates the brand's signature personal blending technology into its high-performance design, offering single-serve blending and full-sized functionality in one advanced machine.Whirlpool delivers a fresh take on front load laundry by introducing the first fan-powered solution with antimicrobial protection to help keep clothes and the washer fresh."Stop in to enjoy our delicious new chocolate candy themed baked goods and beverages, reminiscent of nostalgic Halloween candy hauls. And make sure to pick up this years' new editions of our Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets, filled with 31 Timbits® of course!" said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

