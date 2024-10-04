Love Cities? Join WRLDCTY | The Bay Awards Urban Summit October 8 – 10 In Bilbao. Or Virtually For Free.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the fifth year in a row, WRLDCTY | The Bay Awards Urban Summit gathers more than 50 speakers and thousands of professionals in urban planning, design, tech, economic development and to share the best ideas about cities from the best cities in the world. The in-person and virtual event, produced by Resonance in partnership with Bilbao Metropoli 30, runs Oct. 8 – 10 at the Euskalduna and Concert Hall and world-famous Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. The on-demand live virtual stream is free to join.

BILBAO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, WRLDCTY gathers more than 50 speakers and thousands of professionals in urban planning, economic development and government to share the best ideas about cities from the best cities in the world. Since 2020, WRLDCTY's online and in-person forums have established a global network of more than 6,000 city-builders spanning more than 50 countries and 250 cities.

Sign up for the free virtual event here, Oct. 9 - 10, 2024 and available on-demand after the live stream.

WRLDCTY is produced by Resonance , a leading global advisor on placemaking, branding and marketing for the world's best cities, communities, regions and destinations.

This year's summit is held in partnership with Bilbao Metropoli30 (a non-profit public-private steward of the Bilbao metropolitan area) and their Bay Urban Visioning Awards , taking place in-person across venues in Bilbao from Oct. 8 – 10, and streaming virtually and for free Oct. 9 – 10 around the world.

More than 250 city leaders are expected in Bilbao, including global urban innovators from C40 Cities, Greater Paris, JLL, Centre for Livable Cities, Launch Africa, and dozens of other innovative urban organizations and cities.

“The post-pandemic re-emergence of our urban existence offers the perfect conditions for reimagining cities and their purpose,” says Chris Fair, president and CEO of Resonance , and founder of WRLDCTY.

“We created WRLDCTY as an opportunity to bring the world's leading urban innovators together to help change our cities for good,” says Fair.

With Bilbao as its sandbox, WRLDCTY bridges the gap between culture, design and innovation, with actionable insights, data-driven knowledge and innovative ideas to shape the future of cities.

The program takes place at the Euskalduna Congress and Concert Hall, while the Bay Urban Visioning Awards will be fêted at the iconic Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim museum. The summit also includes guided tours and experiences across Bilbao, where leaders behind some of this ascendant city's most compelling projects and neighborhoods will be highlighted across workshops and tours.

WRLDCTY Speakers include:



Daria (Dasha) Krivonos, CEO, Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies

Lana Abdelhameed, Director, Centre for the Planet Programme, Expo City Dubai

Greg Clark, Author and Urbanist

Hélène Chartier, Director, Urban Planning and Design at C40

Gabriella Gómez-Mont, Founder and CEO of Experimentalista

Sarah Ichioka, Urbanist, Strategist, Curator, & Author

Stephen D. Willacy, Architect & Urban Advisor

Geci Karuri-Sebina, Associate Professor, Wits School of Governance

Bruce Katz, Author & Co-Founder of New Localism Advisors

Farah Naz, Director of ESG and Innovation

Carlos Moreno, Author & Urbanist

Idoia Postigo, General Director, Bilbao Metropoli 30

Michel Poulain, Blue Zones Conceptor, Professor, UCLouvain & Tallinn University ... and many others .

The WRLDCTY All-Access International Pass includes access to the Oct. 8 Learning Journey, full summit access, and The Bay Awards Gala and cocktail reception.

Can't make it to Bilbao in person, join the virtual summit for free , starting Oct. 9.

Check out the full agenda here.



ABOUT WRLDCTY

WRLDCTY is a global community of urbanists pursuing inclusive, equitable and sustainable approaches to urban development. Join us as we continue a movement to inspire a revolution in urban innovation through in-person urban forums, virtual events, podcasts and seminars with the world's leading urban designers, placemakers, policymakers and thought leaders. WRLDCTY.com | #WRLDCTY

ABOUT RESONANCE

Resonance creates transformative strategies, brands and campaigns that empower destinations, cities and communities to realize their full potential. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant.

ABOUT BILBAO METROPOLI 30 & THE BAY URBAN VISIONING AWARDS

Bilbao Metropoli 30 is a non-profit public-private association, created in 1991, which reflects on the future of the Bilbao metropolitan area. It currently has more than 140 associated public entities, companies, universities, technological and educational centers and social organizations representing different sectors of the metropolis. Its fundamental task is to promote a shared long-term vision for Metropolitan Bilbao and to align the public and private efforts of its associated entities in the achievement of this vision, through the promotion of transformative projects.

The Bay Urban Visioning Awards hosts its inaugural Bay Awards Gala on Oct. 9 at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and will serve as a stage to announce the winners of the first edition of the awards promoted by Bilbao Metropoli 30 to recognize good practice in the development of cities and urban life worldwide.

