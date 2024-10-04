5Th International Forum On New Challenges In Education Kicks Off At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
New Challenges in Education 5th International Forum is held at
ADA University, Azernews reports.
The Forum is a partnership between the Ministry of Science and
Education, the World Education Forum, and the Foundation for the
Development of Education, organized by the "T-Network" education
and communication platform and ADA University, with media support
from the "Azerbaijani Teacher" (Azerbaycan muallimi) newspaper,
Tehsil TV, and "Azerbaijani School" (Azerbaycan mektebi)
magazine.
The main goal is to discuss new challenges in education,
increase attention to environmental education-especially the
concept of "green education"-and achieve further improvement in
quality by reviewing the educational requirements of the new
era.
The international forum, dedicated to the "Year of Solidarity
for the Green World" and aligned with the ideas of COP29, takes
place under the motto "A More Educated Future."
The main speakers at the forum include Dominic Savage, director
of the World Education Forum, and Andreas Schleicher, director of
education and skills at the Organization for Economic Co-operation
and Development.
Dominic Savage will address "What Initiatives Can Schools
Implement to Effectively Develop Green Skills?" while Andreas
Schleicher will present on "Education for Sustainable
Development."
Maris Magi, coordinator of eco-schools in Estonia, will discuss
"How to Educate Environmentally Conscious Students? Lessons from
Eco-Schools." Vafa Kazdal, vice-rector of ADA University, will
present on "Ecosystem of Participation and Cooperation in
Education," and renowned educational researcher Özgür Bolatin will
speak on "How Does Nature Affect Children's Achievements and
Happiness?"
The forum will cover topics such as "Environmental Literacy and
Behavioral Culture," "Green Challenges and Commitments in
Education," "Green Skills Strategy: The Future of Education and
Environmental Innovations," "Leadership and Environmental
Efficiency in Education," "Green Learning Environment and Teacher
Training," and "Participatory and Collaborative Ecosystem in
Education."
Moderated by Jafar Mansimi, head of the T-Network platform and a
doctoral student in education management, discussions will address
questions such as: "What Green Challenges Exist in Education and
What Obligations Do These Challenges Create?" "What Steps Need to
Be Taken to Educate Nature-Friendly Students?" "What Traditional
Approaches in Education Need to Be Replaced with New Approaches to
Promote the Development of Literacy and Behavioral Culture?" and
"How Should the Green School Concept Be Integrated into Existing
Curricula?"
The forum is aligned with the document "Education in Accordance
with the Requirements of the 21st Century" and the "Azerbaijan
2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development."
For your information, the World Education Forum, one of the main
partners of the event, is the largest annual gathering of education
and skills ministers. Each year at the World Education Forum in
London, ministers representing more than 80 percent of the world's
population and their senior advisors come together to discuss
future education policy.
