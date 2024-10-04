5Th International Forum On New Challenges In Education Kicks Off At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

New Challenges in Education 5th International Forum is held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The Forum is a partnership between the of Science and Education, the World Education Forum, and the Foundation for the Development of Education, organized by the "T-Network" education and communication and ADA University, with support from the "Azerbaijani Teacher" (Azerbaycan muallimi) newspaper, Tehsil TV, and "Azerbaijani School" (Azerbaycan mektebi) magazine.

The main goal is to discuss new challenges in education, increase attention to environmental education-especially the concept of "green education"-and achieve further improvement in quality by reviewing the educational requirements of the new era.

The international forum, dedicated to the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and aligned with the ideas of COP29, takes place under the motto "A More Educated Future."

The main speakers at the forum include Dominic Savage, director of the World Education Forum, and Andreas Schleicher, director of education and skills at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Dominic Savage will address "What Initiatives Can Schools Implement to Effectively Develop Green Skills?" while Andreas Schleicher will present on "Education for Sustainable Development."

Maris Magi, coordinator of eco-schools in Estonia, will discuss "How to Educate Environmentally Conscious Students? Lessons from Eco-Schools." Vafa Kazdal, vice-rector of ADA University, will present on "Ecosystem of Participation and Cooperation in Education," and renowned educational researcher Özgür Bolatin will speak on "How Does Nature Affect Children's Achievements and Happiness?"

The forum will cover topics such as "Environmental Literacy and Behavioral Culture," "Green Challenges and Commitments in Education," "Green Skills Strategy: The Future of Education and Environmental Innovations," "Leadership and Environmental Efficiency in Education," "Green Learning Environment and Teacher Training," and "Participatory and Collaborative Ecosystem in Education."

Moderated by Jafar Mansimi, head of the T-Network platform and a doctoral student in education management, discussions will address questions such as: "What Green Challenges Exist in Education and What Obligations Do These Challenges Create?" "What Steps Need to Be Taken to Educate Nature-Friendly Students?" "What Traditional Approaches in Education Need to Be Replaced with New Approaches to Promote the Development of Literacy and Behavioral Culture?" and "How Should the Green School Concept Be Integrated into Existing Curricula?"

The forum is aligned with the document "Education in Accordance with the Requirements of the 21st Century" and the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development."

For your information, the World Education Forum, one of the main partners of the event, is the largest annual gathering of education and skills ministers. Each year at the World Education Forum in London, ministers representing more than 80 percent of the world's population and their senior advisors come together to discuss future education policy.