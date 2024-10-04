(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyviz Partners with Goodtech to Deliver Control Room for Equinor

Cyviz AS (Euronext:CYVIZ)

- Espen Gylvik, CEO CyvizOSLO, NORWAY, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyviz AS, a leading provider of advanced collaboration solutions, announces a new order to deliver a control room solution for Equinor 's Empire Wind 1 project, in partnership with Goodtech . The offshore wind farm is on the Outer Continental Shelf Offshore New York.Scheduled for installation in 2026, Cyviz will design and implement equipment needed for Empire Wind Central Control Room. The solution is tailored to meet the facility's operational needs upon its 2026 launch while offering a flexible environment that can adapt to Equinor's future needs."We are thrilled to collaborate with Goodtech, for Equinor's wind farm project. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in control rooms with Goodtech's strength in SCADA systems, creating a comprehensive solution for the offshore wind industry", says Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz.This partnership strengthens both Cyviz' and Goodtech's position in the renewable energy sector, delivering a solution that meets the operational demands of a critical offshore wind project.The Empire Wind 1 project significantly contributes to New York State's clean energy and climate goals. With 54 wind turbines, the project will generate 810 MW of renewable energy, enough to power 500,000 homes in New York.The installation of Cyviz' control room is planned to start in 2025.

Meylin Loo

Cyviz AS

+47 458 65 411

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.