Air Defenses Shot Down Nine Russian Shaheds Attacking Ukrainian Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 4, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using Shahed drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces successfully destroyed nine out of 19 Shahed drones launched, while seven were lost due to electronic countermeasures.

“Early on October 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with drones launched from the areas near Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia, as well as from Cape Chauda in Crimea,” the post reads.

The Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted and shot down the drones over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions.

In addition, seven drones were lost likely due to electronic warfare interference. No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian drones had attacked Ukraine from both the north and south on the same night.