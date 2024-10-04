11 Thousand Male & Female Players To Participate In Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced that the 3rd edition of 'Dubai Open Academies Tournament', the biggest of its kind in the Continent of Asia, will be held from 6th Oct. 2024 to 23rd Feb. 2025 with participation of more than 11 thousand male & female players, representing 500 teams of 100 governmental & private academies.

The is organized by DSC and the UAE Football Association in collaboration with Delta Sports Events Co. (the Operational Partner of the event), and will take place at nine various districts in Dubai.

The event is held as part of DSC's strategy to attract & develop sports talents.



The Tournament's details were declared in a press conference, convened at DSC's premises and addressed by H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Bin Hazam Al-Dhaheri, the Secretary General of the UAE Football Association / Mr. Muneer Al-Emam, Director General of Delta Co

The conference was held in the presence of H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. in DSC / Mr. Yan Van Winkle, Technical Manager of the UAE Football Association / Mr. Pablo Acevedo, President of Athletic Sports Talents Scouting Co. / officials and coaches of age groups in public & private academies.

H.E. Saeed Hareb stated: 'We are pleased toward the constant success of Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament. We are also so pleased for the great increase of the numbers of participants in the new version of the Tournament, to be organized in collaboration with private sector's companies. The Tournament is a unique opportunity to scout & develop sports talents. We organize this event in collaboration with our partners in the UAE Football Association & Delta Co. who exert considerable efforts to enhance the organization of the event in such way that conforms to our goals to attract & develop sports talents & create new generations of talented players to support clubs & national teams in the future. The Tournament also reflects our attention with juniors & academies' players as part of Dubai government policy and DSC's strategy to attract & develop talents in various sports'.

He added: 'Since its launch in 2017, the Tournament continues attaining success & development besides attraction of further teams representing global academies alongside our local teams in public & private academies and clubs. The numbers of participants have jumped to 11 thousand male & female players this year, with an increase of 120% comparing to the last year's version. The current edition of the Tournament will be joined by 500 teams from 100 academies; top of which are Barcelona, Inter Milan, Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus & Manchester City, who will compete in 6000 matches. Doubtless, contesting such big numbers of matches will contribute to scouting and developing of many talented players in different age groups'.

H.E. Mohammed Bin Hazam remarked: 'We thank DSC toward its efforts to attract & develop sports talents through launching of fruitful initiatives & programs and organizing of championships, which contribute to enhance football sector. The Tournament witnessed great development since its launch several years ago, as the current edition will be competed by more than 11 thousand male & female players. We are proud of this success. The Tournament contributes to attaining of the UAE Football Association's strategic goals. Such competitions represent solid ground of creating promising players, who may contribute to winning of titles for clubs & national teams. Coaches, referees, scouts, academies, clubs and other respective parties will benefit from this Tournament, which is also considered as a model of collaboration between public & private sectors in both technical and organizational sides'.

Mr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mahri mentioned: 'DSC cooperates with specialized global companies to develop talents. Talent Sport films & analyzes the Tournament's matches, and follows up on all participating players. The Atelic BCN Co. in Dubai scouts & develops best players through talents lab, which is equipped with the most advanced devices in the globe. The Tournament is sponsored by Rixo Hotel & Mai Dubai'.

Mr. Muneer Ahmed referred: 'We are pleased to collaborate with DSC & the UAE Football Association to organize this Tournament; one of the biggest football events in Dubai, aiming to boost an eminent category of football promising generations. Participants in this Tournament are classified into three levels aiming to enable players of different skills to attain utmost benefit via playing vs. counterparts. Scouts will attend all matches to name the best players and recruit them in the Talents Club, where the best football talents gather (are gathered). The Tournament will take place at various nine locations in Dubai with participation of 11 thousand players of 90 multi-nationalities from UAE & overseas representing 500 teams from 100 clubs who will compete in 6000 matches. The Tournament matches will be managed by 250 referees, accredited by the UAE Football Association'.