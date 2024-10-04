Mexico’S Supreme Court To Review Controversial Judicial Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's highest court has agreed to examine a constitutional challenge to the recent judicial overhaul.



The Supreme Court voted 8-3 to accept a petition questioning the reform's constitutionality. This decision could potentially reshape the country's landscape.



The reform, enacted in September 2024, aims to introduce popular for judges at all levels.



This includes Supreme Court justices, a significant departure from the current appointment system.



Supporters argue this change will democratize the judiciary and combat corruption. Critics fear it could lead to the politicization of courts and threaten judicial independence.







Former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Morena party championed the reform.



They pushed it through Congress following their landslide victory in the June elections. The overhaul will affect over 1,600 judicial positions, including federal judges and magistrates.



Judge Margarita Rios emphasized that the court's role is to analyze the concerns raised by magistrates.



The court has set a deadline of November 30 to complete its review of the reform's constitutionality.



Not all justices agreed with the decision to review the reform . Judges Yasmin Esquivel, Loretta Ortiz, and Lenia Batres opposed the process.



They argued that the reform was already decided and that court review would be overreaching. The reform has sparked debate both within Mexico and internationally.



The United States and Canada have expressed concerns about its potential impact on the rule of law and investor confidence.

Some financial analysts warn that the reform could negatively affect foreign investment and the business climate.



The judicial overhaul is part of a broader set of constitutional changes proposed by López Obrador's administration. These include the elimination of autonomous regulatory bodies and changes to electoral laws.



As Mexico prepares for elections next June, the stakes are high. Voters will choose all Supreme Court justices, electoral tribunal members, and half the country's judges.



The results of these elections, combined with the court's ruling, will shape Mexico's judiciary for years to come.

