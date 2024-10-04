Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Conducting Computer-Assisted Command-Staff Exercise
Date
10/4/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Computer-Assisted Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery)
is conducted between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in accordance with
the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2024, signed between the Defense
Ministries of 2 countries, Azernews reports.
The exercise is taking place at the War Games Center of the
Military Administration Institute, where activities related to the
delivery of operational orders and the analysis of assigned duties
have been executed.
Then, duty analysis briefing delivered warning orders according
to the scenario of the exercise and the process of preparing the
style of activities was carried out.
The primary focus of the command-staff exercise is to enhance
the interoperability of the operational units of the Azerbaijani
and Uzbek armies, as well as to improve their overall combat
capabilities. The exercise is scheduled to continue until October
6.
