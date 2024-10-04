Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Conducting Computer-Assisted Command-Staff Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Computer-Assisted Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery) is conducted between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in accordance with the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2024, signed between the Defense Ministries of 2 countries, Azernews reports.

The exercise is taking place at the War Games Center of the Military Administration Institute, where activities related to the delivery of operational orders and the analysis of assigned duties have been executed.

Then, duty analysis briefing delivered warning orders according to the scenario of the exercise and the process of preparing the style of activities was carried out.

The primary focus of the command-staff exercise is to enhance the interoperability of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek armies, as well as to improve their overall combat capabilities. The exercise is scheduled to continue until October 6.