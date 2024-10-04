(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) --



1963 -- State of Kuwait and Iraq signed, in Baghdad, a minute regarding restoration of cordial relationship and recognition. The minute was submitted to the UN as an official document.

1998 -- Kuwait approved establishment of Sabbiya city and of a causeway between Kuwait and Sabbiya cities. The new city was projected to house 250,000 people.

2012 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a KD 107 million (USD 352 million) contract with South Korean company for engineering and construction (SK) to build power stations in the south and east of Kuwait.

2014 -- Rashed Al-Mutairi won the over 84kg Karate category in the Asian games that were held in Incheon, South Korea.

2016 -- Ahmad Al-Jaber Airforce college opened at Ali Al-Salem Air Base, the first of its kind in Kuwait.

2016 -- Ibrahim Al-Sola, who composed Kuwait national anthem, passed away at age of 81.

2019 -- State of Kuwait signed an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to recognize Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research as a research center in the Middle East that monitor radioactive activities in the environment as well as the use of nuclear technology in studying marine environment. (end)

