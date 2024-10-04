Black Sea Update: Russian Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to four missiles.

That's according to a morning update released by the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

A Russian missile carrier with a total salvo of up to four cruise missiles is on combat duty in the Black Sea at the moment while no Russian navy vessels are spotted in the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian Navy Command reports.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are currently two Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

As part of the Kerch Strait commercial navigation monitoring, the Navy says in the past day five vessels crossed from the Sea of Azov and into the Black Sea in Russia's interests, of which four moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; and five ships crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, of which one came from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian law enforcement pressed charges against the captain of the USKO MFU bulker over exporting agricultural products through the sea ports in Russian-occupied Crimea formally closed by Ukraine's authorities.

