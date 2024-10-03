Nikola Corporation Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Results And Webcast And Q&A Platform For Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation
(Nasdaq: NKLA ), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the
HYLA brand , today announced it will report its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 financial results and business updates on Thursday, October 31, 2024. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.
Nikola Corporation Headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation)
To augment Nikola's engagement with its shareholders and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola's business and financial results on the earnings call.
The platform will open on October 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and close on October 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). To submit questions, please visit
.
What : Date of Nikola Q3 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time : 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT)
Webcast :
. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website
.
ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:
Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy
company,
Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing. Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.
