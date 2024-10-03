عربي


Moody’S Raises Ratings Of 23 Financial Institutions In Brazil


10/3/2024 3:19:33 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following the upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating from 'Ba2' to 'Ba1' with a positive outlook, the credit rating agency Moody's has raised the ratings of 23 local financial institutions.
Below is the list of rating actions:


  • Banco do Brasil: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Itaú Unibanco: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Itaú Unibanco Holding: from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
  • Banco Bradesco: from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
  • Santander Brasil: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • BNDES: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • BNDESPar: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook



  • Caixa : from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Banco da Amazônia: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB ): from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • BTG Pactual: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Banco Safra: from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
  • Citibank Brasil: maintenance of long-term local and foreign currency deposit rating at
  • Baa3 and upgrade from Ba2 to Ba1 of baseline credit assessments (BCA); outlook from
  • stable to positive
  • Sicredi: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • ABC Brasil: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Banco Daycoval: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • Nubank: from Ba2 to Ba1, with stable outlook
  • Nu Holdings: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
  • B3: from Ba1 to Baa3, with positive outlook
  • BOCOM BBM: rating maintained at Baa3, with stable outlook
  • Banco Mizuho do Brasil: rating maintained at Baa3, with stable outlook
  • XP Inc.: from Ba2 to Ba1, with stable outlook
  • Banco Modal: from Ba2 to Ba1, with stable outlook

