Moody’S Raises Ratings Of 23 Financial Institutions In Brazil
Date
10/3/2024 3:19:33 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following the upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating from 'Ba2' to 'Ba1' with a positive outlook, the credit rating agency Moody's has raised the ratings of 23 local financial institutions.
Below is the list of rating actions:
Banco do Brasil: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Itaú Unibanco: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Itaú Unibanco Holding: from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
Banco Bradesco: from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
Santander Brasil: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
BNDES: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
BNDESPar: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Caixa : from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Banco da Amazônia: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB ): from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
BTG Pactual: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Banco Safra: from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
Citibank Brasil: maintenance of long-term local and foreign currency deposit rating at
Baa3 and upgrade from Ba2 to Ba1 of baseline credit assessments (BCA); outlook from
stable to positive
Sicredi: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
ABC Brasil: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Banco Daycoval: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
Nubank: from Ba2 to Ba1, with stable outlook
Nu Holdings: from Ba2 to Ba1, with positive outlook
B3: from Ba1 to Baa3, with positive outlook
BOCOM BBM: rating maintained at Baa3, with stable outlook
Banco Mizuho do Brasil: rating maintained at Baa3, with stable outlook
XP Inc.: from Ba2 to Ba1, with stable outlook
Banco Modal: from Ba2 to Ba1, with stable outlook
