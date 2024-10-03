Ferrara Showman Gallery: Celebrating Art, Legacy, And New Horizons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jonathan Ferrara & Matthew Showman continue to bring unique art, culture, and opportunities to markets worldwide



NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrara Showman Gallery*, formerly known as Jonathan Ferrara Gallery, a cornerstone of the Prospect art community in New Orleans, proudly announces exhibitions, including the highly anticipated 28th Annual "No Dead Artists," currently on view, and a Ruth Owens showcase later this month. These exhibitions highlight the gallery's ongoing commitment to innovative artistic expression and historic contributions to the Prospect mission of bringing new art to an old city and ensuring that it graces homes, institutions, and communities throughout the world.

*Jonathan Ferrara created a prominent hub for contemporary art when he opened his eponymous gallery 27 years ago, and with the addition of Matthew Showman in 2011, this dynamic partnership has been building towards a new chapter and a new name. Now, together as co-owners of Ferrara Showman Gallery, they remain committed to continuing to develop new artists, further the careers of the gallery's established artists, and present new and exciting thought-provoking exhibitions.



28th Annual No Dead Artists Exhibition

For the 2024 iteration of this international juried exhibition of contemporary art now in its 28th year, seventeen artists from across the United States, as well as Australia, Germany, India, Iran, Japan, Nigeria, and South Africa were selected by a renowned jury from over 500 submissions by artists worldwide. The exhibition is on view through 19 October. The second final reception will be held on Saturday 5 October 5-9PM in conjunction with the Arts District of New Orleans special charity event - Art Beyond Arts' Sake celebrating the opening of the art season in New Orleans Art for Art's Sake.

Upcoming Ruth Owens Exhibition

Continuing its legacy as the longest-running, citywide contemporary art triennial, Prospect.6:

the future is present, the harbinger is home will feature the work of 49 artists spanning approximately 20 venues and unconventional spaces.

Curated by The Susan Brennan Co-Artistic Directors Miranda Lash and Ebony G. Patterson, the vast majority of the works on view will be newly commissioned, with an emphasis on large-scale and ambitious installations in both galleries and public spaces.

Prospect 6 featured artist, Ruth Owens will have new paintings on view at the

Ferrara Showman Gallery in conjunction with the artist's feature in Prospect 6. "First Saturdays" Opening Receptions - 2 November + 7 December 5-9 PM on view October 25 – December 7, 2024.

Ferrara Showman Gallery invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the community to experience these transformative exhibitions. Join us for the opening receptions and engage with the artists, curators, and fellow art lovers and connoisseurs. Stay tuned for additional details on programming and special events surrounding these exhibitions.

For more information about the Ferrara Showman Gallery, "No Dead Artists," and the Ruth Owens exhibition, please visit our website at or contact Matthew Showman at [email protected]

Media contact:

Courtney Cash,

PR

representative

504-905-3553 (c)

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara Showman Gallery

