Zelensky: Geopolitical Certainty Is Part Of Ukraine's Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that geopolitical certainty is part of Ukraine's victory plan and that he discussed this issue with Secretary General Mark Rutte today.

Zelensky said this at a joint press with Rutte in Kyiv on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In particular, part of the plan is geopolitical certainty, that is the decision regarding Ukraine's place in the European and global security architecture. Moscow must receive a clear signal that guaranteed security for Ukraine and all of Europe is irreversible, just as is the independent right of every democratic nation in Europe to determine its own future," Zelensky said.

Rutte on deep strikes against Russia: Some issues of restrictions do not depend on NATO

He noted that he planned to discuss the victory plan during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is scheduled for October 12.

"We also discussed today the elements of the victory plan of our state, which will strengthen Ukraine. We are now preparing for yet another meeting in the Ramstein format, where we will also discuss this plan. I want to discuss it with our partners. And I want to remind you that Ramstein unites more than 50 countries, all those who have truly supported the defense of Ukraine throughout the war," Zelensky said.

He also added: "It is important for us in Ukraine that all our strong, reliable partners clearly understand our vision, our motives, and most importantly, the feasibility of our approach to ending this war in a just way."