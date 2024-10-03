GCC Joint Program Production Will Be Active On Sidelines Of 45Th Gulf Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Director General of the GCC Joint Program Production Institution Mubarak Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad said on Thursday it will participate in several "Gulf Weeks" activities in the shadow of the 45th Gulf Summit, due in Kuwait next December.

A press statement issued by Sheikh Mubarak after a meeting with the preparation team for the event, said proposals and visions for the and activities planned during the "Gulf Weeks" were discussed.

Sheikh Mubarak explained that the institution will produce media programs and launch initiatives that reflect the Gulf states' achievements.

He added that this participation comes in cooperation with the GCC General Secretariat and under directives of the Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.

He pointed out that holding the Gulf Weeks activities is part of implementing the decisions of the leaders of the GCC countries and according to the decision of the Supreme Council in its 35th session on December 9, 2014, calling to promote and highlight the achievements of the GCC countries.

The joint GCC institution had been formed to jointly promote accoplishments of the council and the six member states, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

GCC leaders hold regular summits and revise the accomplishments at the Gulf level. The bloc was established in the early 80s of the past century to enhance coordination and cooperation among the countries of the region at various levels. (end)

and









MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108744851