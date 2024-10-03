Surge In Electric Vehicle Registrations Drives Need For Enhanced Charging Infrastructure

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 3 (KNN) The Indian is actively working to address the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as public charging stations (PCS) experience a significant surge in power consumption.

The of Heavy Industries (MHI) is in advanced discussions with the Ministry of Power to develop strategies that will help optimise the charging process for EVs, particularly in large urban centres where electric vehicle adoption is rapidly increasing.

Kamran Rizvi, Secretary of MHI, highlighted the issue during an interview with Businessline.

He noted that in major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, where EVs are most concentrated, the increased demand for electricity has added 3 per cent to overall power consumption, especially during peak load periods.

To alleviate the strain on the grid during peak hours, Rizvi explained,“We are in touch with the Ministry of Power on how to shift charging of these vehicles to the daytime instead of nighttime.”

Rizvi further clarified that not all vehicle segments can transition to daytime charging. However, the ministry is focusing on electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers as the starting point. Discussions are underway to determine how best to implement these changes in collaboration with the Ministry of Power.

Addressing concerns about whether battery swapping stations, particularly those for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, were contributing to the increased power demand, Rizvi downplayed their impact, noting that swapping infrastructure accounts for only a small percentage of the overall EV energy consumption.

The rapid rise in electricity demand from public charging stations is underscored by recent data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

During the April-June quarter of FY25, PCS consumed 176.87 million units (MU) of energy, a 108 per cent year-on-year increase from 84.95 MU in Q1 FY24. This surge is directly linked to India's exponential growth in EV adoption.

The country witnessed a 23 per cent annual increase in EV registrations in September 2024, totalling 1.59 lakh units, compared to 1.29 lakh units in September 2023.

Cumulatively, EV registrations in the first half of the current fiscal reached 8.93 lakh units, marking a 20 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The government's focus on ensuring sustainable EV growth and managing the energy demand for charging will be critical as the sector continues its rapid expansion.

(KNN Bureau)