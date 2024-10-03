Jordan, Egypt Urge Immediate End To Israeli Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty called for the immediate cessation of Israeli aggression on Lebanon.Both diplomats warned of the dire consequences this conflict could have on regional and international peace and security.In a phone conversation as part of the ongoing coordination between the two nations, Safadi and Abdel Aaty emphasized that Israeli aggrression on Gaza, Lebanon, and its unlawful escalatory measures in the West are pushing the region toward a potential all-out war.They reaffirmed the absolute support of both Jordan and Egypt for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens. Both ministers condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including the shelling of its capital and the killing of civilians.The two ministers stressed the need for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, including redeploying the Lebanese army in the south. They also reiterated the importance of electing a new president in Lebanon and empowering its state institutions.Safadi and Abdel Aaty highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Lebanon, given the internal displacement of over a million Lebanese due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.They urged the UN Security Council to take immediate action to ensure Israel respects international law and halts its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.