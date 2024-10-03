DSV, 1135 - TRADING UPDATE FOR Q3 2024 AND NARROWING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2024
Date
10/3/2024 11:46:10 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1135
DSV A/S hereby releases preliminary unaudited earnings estimates for the third quarter of 2024 and is narrowing the guidance range for 2024.
| DKKm
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| YTD September 2024
| YTD September 2023
| EBIT before special items
| Approx. 4,400
| 4,396
| Approx. 12,150
| 13,773
Narrowing the financial outlook for 2024:
Based on the preliminary earnings estimates for the first nine months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year EBIT guidance for 2024 as follows:
. EBIT before special items is now expected to be in the range of DKK 16,000-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,500-17,000 million).
We expect to publish the Q3 2024 interim results on 23 October 2024.
Contacts DSV
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV
Attachment
1135 - Announcement (03.10.2024) - TRADING UPDATE Q3 2024
MENAFN03102024004107003653ID1108744165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.