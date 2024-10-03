عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Facial Pain Association Puts A Spotlight On Those Living With Neuropathic Facial Pain During Facial Pain Awareness Month


10/3/2024 10:32:58 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Buildings and monuments around the world light up teal to show support

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, the Facial Pain Association (FPA) celebrates Facial Pain Awareness Month by honoring those living with neuropathic facial pain. The following days and conditions are highlighted during the month:

Oct. 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day
Oct. 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day
Oct. 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day
Oct. 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain refers to pain experienced in any part of the face, including the eyes and mouth. Simple activities such as smiling, talking, eating, or brushing your teeth can cause immense pain lasting several minutes or hours, multiple times a day. Left misdiagnosed and/or untreated, neuropathic facial pain can have a debilitating impact on a person's life.

"Facial pain is often misunderstood, including by many healthcare professionals, leaving patients on a long and frustrating road before arriving at a proper diagnosis and treatment plan," emphasized Dr. Raymond Sekula, Chair of the FPA's Medical Advisory Board and Professor of Neurological Surgery at the Columbia University Department of Neurological Surgery. "The most important way to expedite the patient's journey toward pain relief starts with awareness."

Over 30 buildings, bridges, and monuments will light up in teal to shine a light on neuropathic facial pain and show support for the facial pain community. Participants include famous skyscrapers, bridges, and sports stadiums to small town village halls. A list of participating locations can be found here ( )

"Shining a teal light on our community helps amplify awareness of neuropathic facial pain and shows support for those living with this challenge," expressed Melissa Baumbick, CEO
of the Facial Pain Association. "Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our dedicated volunteers who are tirelessly working to bring awareness to their local communities."

For more information on neuropathic facial pain, please visit FPA's website at .

Light it Up Teal Participants as of October 3

Building/Site

City

State

Lighting Date

JL Tower

Anchorage

AK

10/6 - 10/12

Retirement Systems of Alabama

Mobile

AL

10/7/24

Retirement Systems of Alabama

Montgomery

AL

10/7/24

Union Plaza Building

Little Rock

AR

10/7/24

"M" Sign City of Moreno Valley

Moreno Valley

CA

10/7/24

Jefferson St. Viaduct

Ottumwa

IA

10/7/24

Jack's Urban Meeting Place

Boise

ID

10/7/24

AES Indiana Window Lights

Indianapolis

IN

10/21/24

Martin Luther King Bridge

Fort Wayne

IN

10/21/24

State Capital Building

Baton Rouge

LA

10/7/24

Norman B. Leventhal Park

Boston

MA

10/7/24

Rose Kennedy Greenway

Boston

MA

10/7/24

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough

MA

10/7/24

Gloucester Clock Tower

Gloucester

MA

10/7 & 10/8

I35W Bridge Minneapolis-St

Minneapolis

MN

10/7/24

France Avenue Lighting

Edina

MN

10/7/24

Bob Kerrey Bridge

Omaha

NE

10/21/24

MEET Center

Las Vegas

NV

10/7/24

Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

Poughkeepsie / Highland Crossing

NY

10/15/24

Skydance Bridge

Oklahoma City

OK

10/7/24

Crystal Bridge

Oklahoma City

OK

10/7/24

Peace Bridge

Fort Erie

ON

10/7/24

PECO Crown Lights

Philadelphia

PA

10/7 - 10/10

Sakonnet River Bridge

Portsmouth and Tiverton

RI

10/7/24

Ruby Falls

Chattanooga

TN

10/7/24

Alamo Quarry Market Smokestacks

San Antonio

TX

10/7/24

Virginia Aquarium

Virginia Beach

VA

10/7/24

Seattle Convention Center Arch

Seattle

WA

10/7/24

About Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer-led and community-focused organization. We are the largest patient organization supporting all people affected by neuropathic facial pain, leading the world in resources for information and healthcare guidance. Through programs of education, personal support, and advocacy efforts, the FPA supports patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat people affected by facial pain.

Contact:
Sarah Winner
Marketing, Communications, and Events Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Facial Pain Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03102024003732001241ID1108743996


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search