Facial Pain Association Puts A Spotlight On Those Living With Neuropathic Facial Pain During Facial Pain Awareness Month

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, the Facial Pain Association (FPA) celebrates Facial Pain Awareness Month by honoring those living with neuropathic facial pain. The following days and conditions are highlighted during the month:

Oct. 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Oct. 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day

Oct. 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Oct. 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain refers to pain experienced in any part of the face, including the eyes and mouth. Simple activities such as smiling, talking, eating, or brushing your teeth can cause immense pain lasting several minutes or hours, multiple times a day. Left misdiagnosed and/or untreated, neuropathic facial pain can have a debilitating impact on a person's life.

"Facial pain is often misunderstood, including by many healthcare professionals, leaving patients on a long and frustrating road before arriving at a proper diagnosis and treatment plan," emphasized Dr. Raymond Sekula, Chair of the FPA's Medical Advisory Board and Professor of Neurological Surgery at the Columbia University Department of Neurological Surgery. "The most important way to expedite the patient's journey toward pain relief starts with awareness."

Over 30 buildings, bridges, and monuments will light up in teal to shine a light on neuropathic facial pain and show support for the facial pain community. Participants include famous skyscrapers, bridges, and sports stadiums to small town village halls. A list of participating locations can be found here ( )

"Shining a teal light on our community helps amplify awareness of neuropathic facial pain and shows support for those living with this challenge," expressed Melissa Baumbick, CEO

of the Facial Pain Association. "Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our dedicated volunteers who are tirelessly working to bring awareness to their local communities."

For more information on neuropathic facial pain, please visit FPA's website at .

Light it Up Teal Participants as of October 3