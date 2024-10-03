Tripadvisor And Group Black Release 2024 Black Travel Today Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Safety, Community and Cultural Representation Drive Decision-Making

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor and Group Black today unveiled their "Black Today" report, a comprehensive study exploring the unique travel preferences, behaviors, and considerations of Black travelers in the US. The findings reveal the importance of safety, community, and cultural representation in shaping travel decisions and provide valuable insights for brands and destinations aiming to attract and serve this growing and important group of travelers.

Among the report's key findings:



44%

of Black travelers consider the cultural and racial diversity of a destination as the primary factor in determining its safety, more than any other consideration

70% of Black travelers are more likely to consider destinations that actively promote their inclusivity efforts. Cities represent not only a preferred destination type for Black Travelers, but are also seen as a safer option for travelers offering a sense of cultural connection. 45%

of Black travelers are more likely than the general population to prefer urban areas.

The study also reveals that Black travelers exhibit a more measured and intentional approach to travel planning and budgeting.



23%

of Black travelers are more likely than the general population to set aside money in a dedicated savings account for travel. 36%

of Black travelers are more likely than the general population to use digital tools and apps for saving specifically for travel.

Black travelers also increase their spending across various non-travel categories before a trip:



44%

increase their spending on clothing, compared to 36% of the general population.

28%

increase their spending on haircare, compared to 18% of the general population.

24%

increase their spending on health and wellness products, compared to 19% of the general population. 23%

increase their spending on skincare, compared to 21% of the general population.

"'Black Travel Today' offers clear proof that there is a significant growth opportunity for brands and destinations that engage authentically with Black American consumers specific to their travel plans and desires," said Bonin Bough, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Group Black.

"Our findings emphasize the diversity within the Black travel community, and the importance of understanding their unique perspectives and needs," said Adam Ochman at Tripadvisor. "Travel brands clearly have an opportunity to build deeper connections with Black travelers through authentic representation and community engagement."

About Group Black

Group Black is a MBE certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

*

Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, May 2024

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

