Azerbaijan To Host Green Finance And Sustainable Development Forum: ABA Chief
A "green finance" and sustainable development forum is set to
take place in Azerbaijan, aimed at addressing key financial
instruments and regulatory frameworks that support environmental
sustainability, Azernews reports.
Speaking on the fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week, Zakir
Nuriyev, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA),
announced the forum.
"The policy and regulatory frameworks for 'green finance,'
sustainable financial instruments, and other topics will be covered
at the forum," Nuriyev stated.
Scheduled for the end of this month, the event will feature
participation from the United Nations, the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan, and various financial institutions. The forum is
expected to play a crucial role in advancing Azerbaijan's green
finance agenda and fostering collaboration on sustainable
development initiatives.
