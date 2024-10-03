عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan To Host Green Finance And Sustainable Development Forum: ABA Chief

Azerbaijan To Host Green Finance And Sustainable Development Forum: ABA Chief


10/3/2024 10:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A "green finance" and sustainable development forum is set to take place in Azerbaijan, aimed at addressing key financial instruments and regulatory frameworks that support environmental sustainability, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week, Zakir Nuriyev, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), announced the forum.

"The policy and regulatory frameworks for 'green finance,' sustainable financial instruments, and other topics will be covered at the forum," Nuriyev stated.

Scheduled for the end of this month, the event will feature participation from the United Nations, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and various financial institutions. The forum is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Azerbaijan's green finance agenda and fostering collaboration on sustainable development initiatives.

MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108743864


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search