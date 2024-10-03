عربي


Jay Show's Come Back Home Continues Shattering Records

10/3/2024 9:31:32 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The lifetime music mogul and rising superstar has the numbers to prove his mettle.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music artist Jay Show, whose official video for the single "Come Back Home" has been steadily climbing in YouTube numbers, has proven his mettle on social media and beyond.

The music mogul and super-popular Youtuber - who bills himself as a "Benz guy"
thanks to his father's love of the car - has earned more than 125,000 views on the "Come Back Home"
official video since it dropped back in March. With nearly 25,000 subscribers on his official YouTube channel, Jay Show is proving to be a force
within the music business.

Continue Reading

Jay Show
Jay Show Freestyles
Jay Show
Hip Hop Artist Jay Show

But that's not all. Jay Show's SoundCloud has also proven popular, with some songs getting as many as 45,000 listens. However, his Spotify page is abuzz with excitement in the industry. With
nearly 11,000 monthly listeners, Jay Show exemplifies he is not an ordinary independent artist with "Come Back Home," just crossing 200,000 streams.

In addition to his successful music career, he is known
as "coolkidfrmbx," a gamer with over 2.5 million and 1 million subscribers on TikTok and YouTube, respectively.

He genuinely dominates the gaming world, just like in the music industry.
Jay Show is a multimedia, multifaceted entrepreneur and a true 21st-century entertainer. His music is poised to inspire fans worldwide, and his comprehensive plays and streams prove that he's
poised
for a complete takeover.

For more information, visit the below links: "Come Back Home"
official video:

Jay Show Spotify:

Jay Show LinkTree:

Contact:
Nickie Robinson
2123803385
[email protected]

SOURCE Jay Show

MENAFN03102024003732001241ID1108743758


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

