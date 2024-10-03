QVC And USA Pickleball Rally Together For Multi-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Viewers will be able to livestream the 2024 USA Pickleball National Championships exclusively on QVC+ and shop curated products on QVC

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QVC ®, a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, and USA Pickleball , the National Governing Body of the of pickleball, today announced they are rallying together on a multi-year partnership. Through this new partnership, QVC will be the Exclusive Retail Industry Partner and Exclusive Broadcast Partner of USA Pickleball, including during select USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournaments throughout the year and Nationals held each November. Pickleball has been named the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. for three consecutive years, with over 5 million women 45+ actively playing pickleball.

QVC and USA Pickleball are bringing a variety of new ways for customers to experience pickleball. As the first free streaming service to mix live streaming sports and commerce, the QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience will offer viewers highly curated shoppable entertainment – from unique behind-the-scenes content to exclusive livestream coverage of the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships November on 9-17 at Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz. Also attending Nationals, QVC will have on-site activities including program hosts, products and more to engage with spectators at the exciting annual event. QVC has also curated a new pickleball shopping page, On the Court, including official USA Pickleball approved products, offering something for everyone.

The partnership with USA Pickleball reinforces QVC's mission to champion women over 50 to live their best lives and have the confidence to try new things. As part of the Age of Possibility, QVC introduced the Quintessential 50 (Q50), a collective of successful, inspiring women 50+ who exemplify the possibilities that this time of life offers women. The diverse and unique stories of the Q50 help inspire women to find their next adventure, like the journey of Q50 Ambassador Jennifer Dawson. After retiring from a successful 30-year career as a Tennis Pro and Coach, Jennifer began a new chapter and transitioned to pickleball. At the age of 50, she became the world's first-ever Triple Crown professional pickleball champion and continues to dominate the court to this day.

“At QVC, we're leading the way in changing how retail and entertainment see women over 50, empowered and full of possibility, and celebrating this next chapter in their lives as the Age of Possibility along with our Q50 Ambassadors, like Jennifer Dawson,” said Annette Dunleavy, VP of Brand Marketing, QVC, and a Q50 Ambassador.“We're always looking to support women 50+, and pickleball is quickly becoming one of the most played sports among this age group.”

As both QVC and USA Pickleball are leaders in their respective industries, it's clear that joining forces will bring this beloved game to even more viewers across the country through engaging new programming, content and curated products that we know they will enjoy.

"We are thrilled to announce a landmark partnership between QVC and USA Pickleball which paves the way for a vibrant future for the sport," said Mike Nealy, Chief Executive Officer of USA Pickleball. "Having our 2024 USA Pickleball Biofreeze National Championships streamed on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of our members and bring the excitement of pickleball to the global stage."

USA Pickleball (USAP) is a non-profit organization focused on growing the sport of pickleball internationally. Founded in the mid-1980's, USAP offers several membership levels from beginner to advanced tournament competitors and fosters local leadership through a nationwide ambassador program. Additionally, USA Pickleball Serves, the organization's charitable arm, focuses on supporting underserved communities by providing access to essential resources and training, reinforcing its mission to make pickleball accessible for all, nationwide.

"As Vice Chairman of USA Pickleball, I want to emphasize the invaluable role of our QVC partnership in fostering global passion for the game," said Suzanne Guerin, Vice Chairman of the USA Pickleball Board. "Just as our pickleball ambassadors throughout the country inspire players of all ages to embrace the sport, the QVC brand serves as an honorary ambassador, spreading the excitement of pickleball to an even wider audience."

Viewers will want to get ready to watch behind-the-scenes content and the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships November 9-17 by downloading the QVC+ and HSN+ TV streaming app to their favorite Smart TVs and streaming devices for free here, or watch online at QVCPlus. Don't forget to shop On the Court for all your pickleball playing and watching needs.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit qvc, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC, Q and the Q logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience

The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience is available free in more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. and offers QVC and HSN's most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable TV app. QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines streaming-only show episodes, five digital-only linear channels – Fashion Finds, In The Kitchen, a rotating seasonally-themed channel, QVC® West and HSN® West, and five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2. Fans can download the QVC+ and HSN+ TV app to their favorite streaming devices for free here. The app is available on Roku; Comcast X1, Xfinity Flex and Xumo TV; Amazon Fire TV; LG; Apple TV; and Android TV, the Google Play Store, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player, and VIZIO Smart TV. For more information, visit , or follow QVC+ and HSN+ on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

