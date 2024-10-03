Otterbusiness Launches First Wireless Power Bank For Hazardous Environments
The portable charging solution will extend productivity for on-the-move industrial workers
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBusiness announces the newest product for use in hazardous environments - the OtterBox Wireless Power bank with MagSafe, compatible with the Defender Series Division 2 Iphone case line. The portable charging solution is the first UL Solutions certified portable power bank for hazardous locations and provides groundbreaking technology that streamlines communication, efficiency and safety in manufacturing and energy work environments.
OtterBusiness announces the newest product for use in hazardous environments - the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank with MagSafe, compatible with the Defender Series Division 2 iPhone case line.
Designed with worker safety and device protection in mind, the Wireless Power Bank with MagSafe is a portable iPhone charging solution certified use in certain hazardous locations and is compatible with the OtterBusiness line of Defender Series Division 2 cases that include MagSafe capabilities. Providing productivity-extending power while on the move, connected workers can simply click and secure the rugged, portable Wireless Power Bank to the back of iPhone for a seamless charging experience thanks to MagSafe technology. The power bank does not have any open ports to lower the risk of a spark when connecting the power bank to the device in a hazardous location. Easily recharge power bank and iPhone simultaneously before going back out in the field by connecting the device and power bank to a MagSafe power source.
"The Wireless Power Bank is engineered to extend productivity in the field as the first ever UL Solutions certified power bank for hazardous locations," said Trey Northrup, CEO of Otter Products. "This industrial-centric product further mobilizes connected workers and improves workplace efficiency in hazardous locations by allowing workers to safely recharge their device in the field."
Wireless Power Bank with MagSafe Certifications and Protections at-a-Glance
Wireless 5K mAh power bank with MagSafe charges iPhones on the go
UL Solutions certified for charging iPhone in hazardous locations:
Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B,
Durable IP67-rated power bank engineered with trusted 4ft drop protection (MIL-STD 810G) to concrete for protection against the most common potential for damage in hazardous work environments
LED power indicators show charge status and battery life while on the move
In the office, connect to a MagSafe power source to charge both power bank and iPhone simultaneously
Secure clip ensures the power bank remains attached to the case
Compatible with OtterBusiness Defender Series iPhone Division 2 cases
C, and D; Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G; and Class III
To learn more about the OtterBusiness' manufacturing and energy solutions, visit OtterBusiness.
About OtterBusiness
OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.
At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox/GivingBack.
For more information, visit OtterBusiness .
SOURCE OtterBusiness
