Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3185163 DOHA -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad astringently criticizes the international community over its silence on the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

3185197 BAGHDAD -- Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein says that his country is set to have dialogue with Kuwait soon to look into outstanding issues, voicing his country's genuine willingness to reach understandings thereof.

3185153 CAIRO -- The emergency meeting of the permanent representatives of the Arab League Council begins, chaired by Yemen to discuss solidarity with Lebanon and address the serious repercussions of the Israeli occupation's attack.

3185205 LONDON -- The UK announces it is giving up sovereignty of a remote but strategically important cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean after more than half a century.

3185181 BRUSSELS -- The European Commission announces a further 30 million euros (USD 33 million) in urgent humanitarian aid to help those most in need in Lebanon.

3185162 GAZA -- The Israeli inhumane war machine committed another act of genocide through massacring of 99 Palestinians in eight separate incidents in the Gaza Strip the last 24 hours, says a medical source. (end)











