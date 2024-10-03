ICICI Bank and MakeMyTrip launch a co-branded credit card for travel enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: ICICI Bank today announced that it has partnered with MakeMyTrip (MMT), the country’s leading online travel company, to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for the aspirational travellers of the country.



The feature-rich MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card enhances the travel experience with unlimited rewards that never expire. The card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth ₹1 in spendable money. It offers 6% myCash on hotel bookings, 3% myCash on flights, holidays, cabs, and buses, and 1% on other retail spends—all in addition to applicable MakeMyTrip discounts.



This card is issued as a dual offering as it comes with the convenience of two cards, one each powered by Mastercard and RuPay. Furthermore, the RuPay credit card can be linked to UPI, enabling safe and secure transactions through UPI enabled Apps.



The co-branded credit card also offers complimentary MMTBLACK Gold membership, providing exclusive benefits across hotels, flights, and holiday packages. MMTBLACK members enjoy at least 10% discount while upgrading room and meal plans at select hotels, and a minimum 20% off on F&B and spa services. Further, they receive 25% off on select add-on services with every flight booking on the MakeMyTrip platform. The card offers an attractive forex mark-up rate of 0.99% along with myCash equivalent to 1% of the transaction value. The card is priced at joining and annual fee of ₹999 plus GST. On payment of the fee, the customers receive a MakeMyTrip gift voucher worth ₹1,000, making it even more attractive.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “We are pleased to partner with MakeMyTrip to introduce an all-new credit card with attractive rewards for Indian consumers, especially travel enthusiasts. We have seen that the Indians are travelling more frequently and are looking for richer reward propositions that provide them flexibility in redemption and cater to their refined tastes. Powered by Mastercard and RuPay, the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card’s offering of unlimited and never expiring rewards, along with MMTBLACK Gold membership makes it an ideal pick for the travellers. This will be yet another compelling addition to our existing range of credit cards. We believe this new credit card is going to play an important role in the overall personal banking experience offered by ICICI Bank to its customers.”



Mr. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "We are delighted to launch the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card, setting a new benchmark by offering a value proposition that truly stands out in the market. Leveraging our deep understanding of the Indian customer, we have introduced a card that combines comprehensive lifestyle privileges, never-expiring reward points, and complimentary MMTBLACK Gold membership—designed to deliver unparalleled benefits. With the customer journey seamlessly integrated into the MakeMyTrip platform, it’s now easier than ever to book travel and redeem reward points. We are confident that the card’s value offering will strongly resonate with travellers."



Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said, “The growth of India on global stage has led to Indians becoming among the most travelled people in the world, with spends shifting towards experiential travel. India is also becoming a preferred inbound destination, not only for its sights, but also for people to experience its rich heritage through food, festivals, and spirituality. After launching Priceless India last October, Mastercard is focussed on creating memorable moments for our cardholders. Through this collaboration with ICICI Bank and MakeMyTrip, Mastercard is excited to power the launch of a card which helps create priceless experiences across 210 countries and territories. This new card has an unmatched value proposition that will strike a chord with the discerning Indian traveller.”



